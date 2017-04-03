News short: 1 taken to hospital after rear-end collision

Written by Ric Wayman
April 3, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A rear-end collision on 1000 East Monday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to the hospital and her car severely damaged.

“A little after 2 o’clock I was dispatched to a crash here at 1000 East and 175 South involving two vehicles,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “I arrived on scene and both vehicles were over to the side of the road on 1000 East.”

A Nissan Sentra had been northbound on 1000 East when Hale said the driver told him that she looked down for a moment and didn’t see a Kia minivan stop in front of her. The resulting collision set the airbags off in the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George complaining of chest pains and trouble breathing. Hale said her condition was not life-threatening.

Hale added the driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for following too close.

Both cars were towed from the scene. Units from St. George Police and Fire departments, Gold Cross Ambulance and Dixie College Police were at the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

