News short: Failure to yield at stop sign results in 3-vehicle collision

Written by Mori Kessler
April 3, 2017
Police tend to a three-vehicle accident on 400 East by Vernon Worthen Park. The vehicles were able to pull over to the side of the road and didn't require towing; however, one driver was sent to the hospital with possible neck injuries, St. George, April 3, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A three-vehicle crash on 400 East resulted in one man being sent to the hospital Monday morning.

Approximately 9:05 a.m., a woman driving a Subaru Legacy allegedly ran through a stop sign while westbound on 300 South. While passing through the intersection, the Subaru collided with a van that was southbound on 400 East, St. George Police Officer Jameson Hale said.

A passenger car following behind the van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the van after it had been T-boned by the Subaru.

The driver of the van, an adult male, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation after complaining about a possible neck injury, Hale said.

The driver of the Subaru was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

The vehicles involved each sustained minor damage and did not need to be towed from the scene.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings as the investigation was ongoing.

