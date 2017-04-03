‘Mana’ awards honor Pacific Islanders making a difference

Written by or for St. George News
April 3, 2017
The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition, location and date unspecified | Photo via supic.org, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition announces the 3rd Annual “Mana” Recognition Awards and Dinner.

Held on Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott, this event will recognize, honor and celebrate those Pacific Islanders in our community who have made a difference.

The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition announces the 3rd Annual “Mana” Recognition Awards and Dinner, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 | Poster courtesy The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition, St. George News

These awards help emphasize the unique mission and objective of the Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition to promote health, youth development, education and artistic, ethnic and cultural preservation.

SUPIC invites the public to come celebrate the achievements of the following individuals and businesses that have made an impact in the following categories:

  • Law Enforcement/Public Safety — Valerie Seely, St. George Police Department
  • Education/Educator — Toanui Tawa, Southern Utah University
  • Healthcare — Grant Needham
  • Business — Aaron Reis, Ace Martial Arts
  • Volunteer — Jonathan Aloi
  • Sports & Achievement — Conley Gali
  • Art/Music/Entertainment — Smith and Molly Pedro
  • Kupuna (Pioneer) Legacy — Etimani Lafaele

The event is sponsored by State Bank of Southern Utah.

Event details

  • What: “Mana” awards dinner presented by the Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition.
  • When: Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Courtyard by Marriot, 185 S. 1470 East, St George.
  • Cost: $15 per person prior to the event or $20 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling 435-275-4030.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply