‘Mana’ awards honor Pacific Islanders making a difference

The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition, location and date unspecified | Photo via supic.org, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition announces the 3rd Annual “Mana” Recognition Awards and Dinner.

Held on Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott, this event will recognize, honor and celebrate those Pacific Islanders in our community who have made a difference.

These awards help emphasize the unique mission and objective of the Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition to promote health, youth development, education and artistic, ethnic and cultural preservation.

SUPIC invites the public to come celebrate the achievements of the following individuals and businesses that have made an impact in the following categories:

Law Enforcement/Public Safety — Valerie Seely, St. George Police Department

Education/Educator — Toanui Tawa, Southern Utah University

Healthcare — Grant Needham

Business — Aaron Reis, Ace Martial Arts

Volunteer — Jonathan Aloi

Sports & Achievement — Conley Gali

Art/Music/Entertainment — Smith and Molly Pedro

Kupuna (Pioneer) Legacy — Etimani Lafaele

The event is sponsored by State Bank of Southern Utah.

Event details

What: “Mana” awards dinner presented by the Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition.

When: Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriot, 185 S. 1470 East, St George.

Cost: $15 per person prior to the event or $20 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling 435-275-4030.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews