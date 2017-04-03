$60 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Littlefield, Arizona

ST. GEORGE — One lucky lottery player hit the $60 million Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing after reportedly purchasing their ticket in Littlefield, Arizona.

The ticket has not yet been claimed, according to the official Powerball website.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Scenic General Store on Scenic Boulevard in the small northern Arizona town near the state borders of Nevada and Utah – about a 38-mile drive from St. George.

The lucky white ball numbers were 09-32-36-44-65 with a Powerball number of 01 and a Powerplay number of 03.

The winner has the option of taking the guaranteed $60 million jackpot through a 30-year annuity or claiming the cash prize of $36.5 million.

There were 481,396 additional players in Saturday’s drawing who won prizes totaling more than $4.7 million, including a $1 million winner in Florida.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday with an estimated $40 million up for grabs.

Several attempts by St. George News to make contact with Scenic store management for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

