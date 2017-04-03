Victim’s name released in fatal Diamond Valley collision

In this file photo, emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision on SR-18, Washington County, Utah, April 2, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The name of a teenage girl killed Sunday night in a collision near Diamond Valley has been released by authorities.

The collision occurred when a Chevrolet passenger car made a left turn from Diamond Valley Drive but turned into the path of a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling north on state Route 18. The driver of the pickup was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevrolet.

Abbigayl Kraushaar, 17, of St. George, was driving the Chevrolet and died in the crash as a result of severe injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a woman in her late teens or early 20s, was able to get herself out of the car after the accident. She was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital in stable condition, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 19-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor told St. George News Sunday night.

Kraushaar was not wearing a seatbelt, Mower said, but probably would not have survived the impact even if she had been buckled up.

“Due to the nature of the impact and the (way the) truck came into the driver’s doors like it did, I don’t think it would have mattered for her,” Mower said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

