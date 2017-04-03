Free Friday lectures address everything health to today’s FBI

This 2016 file photo shows a lecture offered by Intermountain Healthcare's Live Well Center in St. George. SelectHealth Auditorium on Foremaster Drive across from the River Road campus of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George, Utah, circa February 2016 | Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Intermountain Healthcare’s Live Well Center in St. George brings an array of educational lectures sure to interest people of all ages and various stages of life and occupation.

Topics in the spring lineup range from mind, body and brain health and wellness; critical nursing for energy workers; how Adult Protective Services works; Dixie Regional Medical Center’s plans in the event of disaster; and even what the FBI looks like in the 21st century.

The lectures are free and are offered from 10-11 a.m. most Fridays, April 7-May 19, on the first floor of the SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, just south of the River Road campus of Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Lecture schedule

April 7: Dixie Regional Medical Center and its community partners’ disaster response plans | Lecture by Disaster Management Manager Steve Ikuta will address how a natural or other disaster in Utah’s Dixie will stretch hospital facilities very thin and what scenarios and plans are in place to protect this vital resource.

April 14: No lecture.

April 21: Critical nursing for energy workers | Lecture by Tammy Plett, registered nurse.

April 28: The importance of mind-body flexibility | Lecture by exercise physiologist Kevin Weston, who holds a Master of Science.

May 5: Maintaining brain health | Lecture by Trevor Smith, who holds a doctorate and a Master of Science.

May 12: The 21st century FBI | Lecture by Special Agent Gary France.

May 19: Adult Protective Services, what you need to know | Lecture by program manager Karen Sevilla.

May 26: No lecture.

Intermountain Live Well Centers

The Intermountain Live Well Centers are focused on helping residents live the healthiest life possible. According to its webpage, the Live Well Center in St. George offers services that focus on improving health and wellness through physical activity, good nutrition, better sleep and stress management. The centers also offer comprehensive lifestyle assessments, fitness testing and counseling to motivate, educate and inspire.

Learn more about Intermountain Healthcare’s Live Well Centers in Utah and about the Live Well Center in St. George online at the links provided.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews