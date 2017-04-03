Teen driver dies in T-bone collision near Diamond Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A teenage girl was killed Sunday evening in a T-bone collision on state Route 18 near Diamond Valley.

Medical and law enforcement personnel were dispatched at approximately 8:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash at the junction of SR-18 and Diamond Valley Drive.

A young man, 19, was northbound on SR-18 in a Dodge pickup truck when a girl, 17, driving a Chevrolet passenger car made a left turn from Diamond Valley Drive onto SR-18 in front of the oncoming Dodge pickup, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor said.

“The Dodge pickup (driver) was unable to stop to avoid a collision and T-boned the small passenger car,” he said.

The girl driving the Chevrolet died in the crash as a result of severe injuries. Her name was not released at the time this report was taken.

There was one passenger in the Chevrolet who, Pstor said, UHP believes was also a teenager. That person was able to get out of the car themself and received preliminary medical care from bystanders before medical responders arrived. The teen was then transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The young man driving the Dodge pickup was wearing his seat belt, Pastor said, and escaped injury.

Intermountain Life Flight was dispatched to the scene and landed nearby but left when it was confirmed the girl had died.

“Right now we don’t believe speed was a factor,” Pastor said of the cause of the crash. “We believe it was a failure to yield by the passenger car to the main flow of traffic on SR-18.”

In the aftermath of the crash, a thick smoke filled the air, apparently emitted from the damaged vehicles. The Chevrolet appeared to be totaled, having sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side. The Dodge pickup’s front end also appeared to be heavily damaged.

Mortuary personnel arrived to tend to the body.

SR-18 traffic in both directions was blocked for about 40 minutes while the scene was cleared.

Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel from Dammeron Valley Fire Department and Rescue and Diamond Valley Fire Department were on hand to assist with the incident and help divert traffic through Diamond Valley.

Both vehicles were inoperable and towed away.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement Sunday night and may not contain the full scope of findings as investigation was ongoing.

