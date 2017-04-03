Forecast anticipates week of rain, cold nights, warming spell, wind

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents can anticipate an erratic week of weather with on-and-off rain showers, freezing overnight temperatures in some areas and a warming respite before rain and wind strike again on the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the state, also warning of hard freeze conditions and snow in the mountains.

Areas affected

Locally affected areas include Southwest Utah, Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, South Central Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, Central Mountains and Southern Mountains.

Timeline

Showers and isolated thunderstorms across the southern outlook area will taper off Monday evening. Below freezing temperatures are expected tonight in most valleys across the outlook area, except in lower elevation valleys in Southern Utah.

Temperatures in fruit growing areas in the Cache valley area in Northern Utah could see hard freeze conditions with lows dropping into the upper 20s late tonight.

Scattered snow showers are expected over the northeastern outlook area on Tuesday, mainly in the mountains.

Widespread below freezing temperatures will again occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning outside of the lower elevation southern valleys.

Hard freeze conditions will be likely again in fruit growing areas in the Cache valley and in portions of the Wasatch Front.

A significant warming trend is forecast for the outlook area Wednesday through Thursday. A new series of Pacific storm systems will begin to impact the outlook area Friday with strong gusty winds.

Cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation are expected over the upcoming weekend with significant accumulation of snow possible in the mountains. Snow levels could reach the valley floors by Sunday.

Resources

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.