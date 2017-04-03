Teen healing well from severe burns suffered during school project

SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old high school student from Santa Clara is recovering at the University of Utah burn center in Salt Lake.

Decker Habrel is recovering from serious burn injuries. His mother Kate tells Fox 13 he was working alone on an art project outside of class at Snow Canyon High School, using jumper cables.

Watch Fox 13 Now’s video in the media player top of this report.

“While he was working on it, somehow got shocked. It was enough to drop him instantly. When he fell, he broke a couple teeth on the way down. Landed on the jumper cables and so he had an initial shock,” said Kate.

Decker was severely burned and shocked. His mother says he damaged multiple fingers.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com

Written by TAMARA VAIFANUA, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 Fox13Now.com / KSTU, a Tribune Broadcasting Station.