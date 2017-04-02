Prep softball: Busy day for Region 9 at Payson Tournament

File photo by Kevin Luthy

PAYSON – Five of the six Region 9 teams headed north to participate in the Payson Invitational Saturday. Collectively, the region struggled to a 6-12-2 record. Desert Hills accounted for half of the wins and eked out a tie with seventh-ranked 5A Pleasant Grove. The remaining teams returned home with more losses than wins. Below is a breakdown of the games played Saturday:

Desert Hills 5, Westlake 0

The two Thunders clashed early in the day. Desert Hills blew open a tight game with four runs in the fifth inning. Nine separate players hit safely with Megan Wiscombe, Brianna St. Clair and Sophie Wilcox getting multiple hits. St. Clair struck out 15 batters in the one-hitter.

Desert Hills 9, North Sanpete 0

Katelyn Philips led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Wiscombe and Wilcox also had multiple hits. St. Clair struck out seven.

Desert Hills 15, Brighton 0 (3 innings)

St. Clair, Riley Stookey and Wilcox all got three hits as the Thunder mercy-ruled the Lady Bengals. Wiscombe and Philips both had two hits. St. Clair struck out seven of the 11 batters she faced in the shutout.

Desert Hills 1, Pleasant Grove 1

Wilcox batted in St. Clair for an early lead for the Thunder in the third inning. But the 5A Lady Vikings got the equalizer in the fifth. St Clair struck out 10 in the tie, a result of game time limits.

“Bri (St. Clair) pitched really well the entire weekend,” said Thunder head coach Kacee McArthur. “She had 39 Ks. We also hit the ball well as a team. We had five home runs this weekend, which was fun to watch. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going into the rest of region.”

The Lady Thunder move to 15-1-1. They will travel to Hurricane on Tuesday. Desert Hills has not yet scheduled a makeup date for its game against Dixie that was postponed due to weather.

Cedar 6, Spanish Fork 6

Spanish Fork scored four in the first inning. The Lady Reds scored five in the final two innings to come away with the tie. Allie Meisner had a three-run shot in the fourth. Dream Weaver had a single and double.

Juab 11, Cedar 4

Top-ranked 3A Juab scored eight runs in the fourth inning to retake the lead and the victory. The Lady Wasps scored three runs in the first two innings. Cedar took the lead with a four-run fourth, only to lose it in the bottom of the inning.

Lehi 15, Cedar 3

Cedar 8, Richfield 3

Denim Henkel hit a home run and Kylie Oldroyd went 3 for 3 at the plate. Japrix Weaver got the win from the circle.

Cedar moves to 9-8-1 on the season. The Lady Reds will travel to Dixie on Tuesday to resume region play.

North Sanpete 16, Dixie 0

Union 5, Dixie 0

The game was scoreless for the first three innings as neither team could hit safely. The Lady Cougars broke out in the fourth with three runs then added two more in the fifth.

Pleasant Grove 9, Dixie 1

The Lady Flyers scored the initial run, but then watched as Pleasant Grove scored the next nine. Dixie was outhit 8-3.

Gunnison 7, Dixie 0

The Lady Bulldogs scored three in the first inning, then added a run in each of the next four innings as they outhit Dixie 12-1.

The Lady Flyers fall to 3-13 on the season. They will host Cedar on Tuesday.

Lehi 7, Pine View 0

In the Lady Panthers opening game, they could not get the bats going. Hannah James had a double. Pine View stranded runners on second and third twice.

Uintah 3, Pine View 0

A tight pitchers’ duel between Pine View’s Abby Neilson and Uintah’s Summer Stangl kept the game scoreless till the third inning. The Panthers played strong defense, but the bats were unproductive for the second straight game.

Spanish Fork 13, Pine View 6

The Lady Dons put up 13 in the first three innings. Pine View again went scoreless to open the game, but did finally break out for the first time of the day by putting up six runs in the fifth inning.

Pine View 16, Skyridge 7

The Lady Panthers found themselves on the winning end for the first time of the day. Pine View scored in every inning, including 11 runs combined in the final two. Britt Nielson, James, Kyierra Grinnell, Kaitlyn Roundy and Abby Neilsen all had multiple hits. Grinnell got the win from the circle.

“We just could not get into an offensive rhythm in the early games,” said Pine View assistant coach Russ Nielson. “We started hitting toward the end of the third game and that carried over into the last one.”

Pine View moves to 6-7. The Lady Panthers have not yet scheduled a date for resumption of play in its game against Hurricane. They will play at Snow Canyon on Tuesday.

Snow Canyon 4, Skyridge 3

The Lady Warriors scored two runs each in the second and fourth, then held on as the Lady Falcons almost completed the comeback in the fifth inning. Natalie Gunn recorded multiple hits and Payten Jensen got the win from the circle.

Spanish Fork 16, Snow Canyon 1

The Lady Warriors were held hitless for the first time this season. Natalie Gunn scored in the second to avoid the shutout.

Salem Hills 10, Snow Canyon 5

Snow Canyon outhit the Lady Skyhawks 8-6, but five walks and four errors gave Salem Hills the necessary advantage. Preslee Gates and Alex Deming both had multiple hits. Deming also led the team with three RBIs.

Uintah 14, Snow Canyon 3

The Utes put up nine runs in the first, then held the Lady Warriors to only five hits. Snow Canyon was also plagued with seven errors.

“We played some good teams that will help us be ready for region games,” said Warrior head coach Tracee Heaton.

Snow Canyon moves to 7-8 on the year. The Warriors will resume region play by hosting the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

