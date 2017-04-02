2 pickups collide when one enters interstate the wrong way, injuring 2

ST. GEORGE — Two people were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George after a driver from Cache County reportedly got disoriented and took the off-ramp to get on to Interstate 15 about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The northbound Ford pickup truck slammed head-on into a southbound Chevy pickup.

“The gentleman driving the Ford pickup that was towing the trailer with an off-road vehicle in the trailer somehow got disoriented when he was getting on the freeway … going northbound in the southbound collector lane,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

There were two cars headed directly at the wrong-way driver, Mower said. A car was able to avoid the pickup, but the Chevy pickup truck behind the car wasn’t so fortunate. The Chevy driver, identified by UHP trooper Seth Spencer as a LaVerkin man, didn’t have enough time to swerve, and he hit the Ford head on.

“There’s been a couple people taken to the hospital,” Mower said. “The injuries are not life-threatening, I would say possibly critical condition; but they’re actually looking pretty good, all things considered.”

Mower said the occupants of the vehicles were rather lucky.

“They were very fortunate, yes. Airbags deployed, seat belts were being worn and I think that made a big difference,” he said. “I think had somebody not been wearing the seat belt, there’s a good chance they could have gone into or possibly even through the windshield.”

The collector road was slowed and drivers were exiting onto Dixie Drive then back onto the freeway southbound. The lane blockage lasted about an hour while investigation and cleanup occurred.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

