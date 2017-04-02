No Filter: Yankee Doodle Canyon

FEATURE — A canyoneering adventure through Yankee Doodle Canyon just outside of Leeds in Washington County is not for the faint of heart as “No Filter Show” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford discovered in what Ford called the “best day ever.”
Watch the video in the media player above.
“No Filter Show” Episode 134
Read more: Explore: Yankee Doodle Canyon, a sublime canyoneering experience
