Off-roaders remove car, shooting debris, sofas and more from SITLA ‘eyesore’

ST. GEORGE – Old sofas, shooting debris, construction materials and burn piles – along with a desert tortoise – were among items found during a cleanup Saturday sponsored by local land-use advocates in an area west of Navajo Drive in the Bloomington area of St. George.

On Saturday, 34 enthusiastic off-roaders gathered for the project on State Institutional Trust Lands Administration, or SITLA, property, Desert RATS board member Bud Sanders said in a statement.

“The Desert Roads and Trails Society promotes responsible land use and this (area) has been an eyesore out here for several years,” Desert RATS president Jeff Bieber said.

“We do desert cleanups regularly, and it seems that each time we come back to the previous cleanup areas there is less trash,” Bieber said.

“We know that trash breeds trash, and hopefully by cleaning up the shooting debris those less responsible shooters will now take out whatever they bring in,” Bieber said.

The cleanup is one of several each year organized by the Desert RATS and the Utah Public Lands Association in an effort to not only clean up public lands but also encourage others to take better care of the land.

“I think we made a big dent in our objective,” Desert RATS Vice President Dale Bauer said. “There’s certainly still a lot out here. We’ll keep on working on it and hope people stop bringing their sofas and other debris that could just as easily have been taken to the dump. We hope people will enjoy the desert for what it is!”

Volunteers, including several from the St. George Jeepers, filled a 30-cubic-yard dumpster provided by the Bureau of Land Management and gathered an additional pile of pallets, appliances and wood debris that would not fit in the dumpster, Sanders said.

A welcome and exciting find, a threatened desert tortoise was seen sunning itself near its burrow. The tortoise is protected under the Endangered Species Act; it is illegal to take them from the wild and keep them as pets or otherwise disturb them.

In addition to cleaning up litter, the groups aim to actively assist SITLA with their property stewardship, Sanders said.

Unlike public lands, school trust lands are held in trust to support 12 state institutions, primarily public schools, but also state hospitals, teaching colleges and universities. While 67 percent of Utah is held in public domain, only about six percent of the state’s acreage is set aside as trust lands.

When Utah became a state, Congress granted the land to the state and created permanent endowments to support the institutions, Sanders said.

SITLA manages Utah’s 3.4 million acres of trust land on behalf of its beneficiaries, generating revenue through oil, gas and mineral leases; rent and royalties; real estate development and sales; and surface estate sales, leases and easements.

The Desert RATS and the Utah Public Lands Association are both 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations committed to keeping public lands public and accessible to all, including the disabled.

The Desert RATS conducts four desert cleanups throughout the year, Sanders said.

A traditional cleanup is held annually on the Sand Mountain OHV area in Hurricane on National Public Lands Day in September. Previous cleanup projects have been located on BLM-managed land in both Utah and Arizona.

