DSU President’s Colleagues to discuss Middle East relations at next meeting

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Preston Hughes will provide commentary on developments that have taken place in the Middle East since 1918 at the next President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meeting.

The lecture, titled “Understanding the Syria-Iraq-Iran-Turkey Conundrum” is set to take place at noon on Monday, April 3, in Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus, 1526 East Medical Center Drive. The meeting is free and open to the public.

During his presentation, Hughes will address the complicated relationship in which Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey find themselves as well as actions and interests of the U.S. and Russia that have contributed to this situation. It is his hope that a review of these developments will shed some light on how things became so complicated in the Middle East in the past 100 years.

Hughes teaches Introduction to Islam and American Government courses at Dixie State University as an adjunct instructor as well as a course on Islam for Dixie State’s Institute of Continued Learning. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1965, received a master’s degree in Middle East area studies from the University of Utah in 1972 and earned a doctorate in political science from the University of Mississippi in 1993.

Additionally, Hughes served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1992, retiring in the rank of colonel. He completed two tours in Vietnam and served more than 13 years in Turkey in various assignments, including as a military attaché and NATO liaison officer. Drawing from his experiences, he published the book “Ataturkism and The Process of Democratization in Turkey.”

The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University, established more than 20 years ago by former DSU President Dr. Douglas Alder, is a group of retired professors and other professionals who live mostly in the Washington County area and come together to learn from one another and discuss important issues.

President’s Colleagues will continue at noon on May 1, when Dixie State University President Richard B. Williams will give his annual State of Dixie State University address. After taking a recess for the summer, the series will resume October 2.

Event details

What: President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University lecture by Dr. Preston Hughes

When: Monday, April 3 at noon

Where: Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus, 1526 East Medical Center Drive.

Cost: Free and open to the public

