‘Speech of Angels’ wind symphony, choir concert offers something for everyone

Southern Utah University's Department of Music will present its Wind Symphony and choirs in a concert titled, "Speech of Angels" Friday at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City, Utah | Image courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Featuring a wide variety of pieces for music aficionados, “Speech of Angels” will be performed Friday by Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony and choirs at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City.

“It’s always such a pleasure to share a concert with our colleagues in the instrumental area,” Dr. Steve Meredith, director of choral activities at SUU, said. “Not only does the audience get a welcome change of timbre, but we get to perform works together, which is a great opportunity for the students in both groups.”

Speech of Angels will have something for everyone in the community to enjoy. There are pieces that feature loud, boisterous sounds, as well as pieces that are slow and passionate. Each song highlights the technical skills of the Wind Symphony and choirs that have been studied throughout the school year.

“It is an amazing experience when everything starts to come together,” SUU sophomore Sara Rollins said. “The songs that we are singing have a lot of depth and spiritual meaning. I’ve loved the process of finding the deeper connection to the music than just singing the melody.”

Speech of Angels will be performed at the Heritage Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID. Faculty and staff are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online.

For more information about the department of music at SUU, go to their website.

Event details

What: “Speech of Angels” concert by Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony and choirs.

When: Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID. Faculty and staff are allowed one guest.

