News short: Dirt bike rider suffers serious head injury

ST. GEORGE — A man was hospitalized with a serious head injury Saturday evening after appearing to have crashed his dirt bike near Hildale.

Hildale Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on reports of an injured rider at an off-road area a couple hundred yards off the end of a city street in Hildale.

“Somebody driving down the dirt road saw him, so we don’t have any idea how long he had been down,” Hildale-Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said of the injured dirt bike rider.

Medical responders found the man awake but not fully alert in an altered level of consciousness, Barlow said.

“He was in severe medical need,” Barlow said.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“It looked like he had gone over an embankment … and crossed into some hard dirt,” Barlow said.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

