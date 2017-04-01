Driver dies after allegedly failing to stop at intersection

Two passenger cars are badly damaged following a collision on SR-10, Utah, April 1, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

An Orangeville, Utah, resident is dead after he failed to stop at an intersection and drove into the path of another car Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Lutes, 41, was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition where he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident at the intersection of State Route 29 and State Route 10 about one mile east of Castle Dale at approximately 12:30 p.m.

SR-29 ends at the intersection and is controlled by a stop sign. Traffic on SR-10 not restricted by a stop sign and has the right of way.

Lutes was driving in a green Pontiac passenger car eastbound on SR-29 when he drove through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and into the path of a silver Buick passenger car that was going southbound on SR 10, according to a news release by Utah Highway Patrol.

The Buick then impacted the driver’s side of the Pontiac, according to the news release.

While troopers are still investigating the crash, authorities are looking at the possibility that Lutes may have been impaired by alcohol, which may have contributed to the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

