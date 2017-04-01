Archaeologists scan Zion National Park south entrance; traffic delays expected

stock images, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — In preparation for accommodating more entrance lanes into Zion National Park, park archaeologists will be closing lanes entering the south entrance of the park Tuesday and Wednesday. The lanes will be closed for 15-minute intervals from 7-8:30 a.m. both days.

The archaeologists will be using a 3-D laser scanner on the south entrance monument. This tool was first used in 2015 as the archaeologists scanned the inside of the Zion Mt. Carmel Tunnel.

Archaeologists are currently scanning the park’s most prominent bridges, trails, bridges, buildings, campgrounds and cultural sites to asses conditions. This could also potentially help park maintenance crews repair historic resources with exacting precision.

There will be similar trail and road closures throughout the year as the crews scan additional areas around the park.

