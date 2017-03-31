Bats are quiet as DSU settles for split with FPU

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

FRESNO, Calif. – After losing the series opener Thursday night, the Dixie State baseball team had to settle for a split with Fresno Pacific in Friday night’s doubleheader at FPU Diamond. After Blazer starter Mason Hilty pitched a three-hit gem in the opener, the Fresno Pacific pitching staff reciprocated in the nightcap, holding DSU to only five hits.

GAME ONE

DSU 5, FPU 1

The Trailblazers put up one run in four of the first five innings to eke out to a 4-1 lead. DSU hit under average, however, with Trey Kamachi accounting for three of the Blazers nine hits. Coach Chris Pfatenhauer was able to control the short game offensively, but starter Mason Hilty limited the Sunbirds to three hits in 30 at bats. FPU’s only run came in the third inning when Fresno State was able to get two of their hits to get the runner aboard and then to plate him.

The Blazers first run came off a Kamachi single to right field, scoring Tyler Baker. In the second, Baker doubled in Trey Reineke. In the third, Kamachi scored on a Jake Davison double. After a scoreless fourth, Kamachi hit a double, stole third and then scored on a wild pitch. Dixie State got an insurance run in the seventh when Logan Porter singled in Baker.

Hilty goes to 7-1 on the season, going the full nine, striking out nine and walking zero. The only base runners for the Sunbirds were the three that managed to hit safely.

“Mason had another great game,” said Pfatenhauer. “But it’s what he does. He does not surprise us anymore.”

GAME TWO

FPU 4, DSU 3

In the second game, DSU again eked out to a 3-1 lead, but was unable to sustain it as the Sunbirds put up three runs in their last two at-bats to secure the win in the seven-inning game.

Fresno Pacific used three separate pitchers to combine for the five-hitter. Reineke batted in two of DSU’s three runs. After Dixie State got on the board in the first on a Porter double to score Baker, Reineke sacrificed in Davison in the second inning then hit a solo shot in the fifth inning.

“This is a hard ball park to hit,” said Pfatenhauer. “This whole weekend we have not had multiple run innings. We have not been able to string together hits. Fresno Pacific is a good team, also. But we have created expectations. We have taken series from very good teams. Our guys are down right now because we have lost two out of three. But we will discuss some things as a coaching staff and hopefully come up with a winning game plan tomorrow.”

DSU starter Matt Mosca pitched well through the first four innings, giving up two runs on eight hits. Tanner Howell took the loss (1-2) in relief when the Sunbirds scored two runs, both unearned.

The Blazers move to 25-8 with the split and 14-5 in the PacWest. Fresno Pacific moves to 10-13 and 7-8 in conference. The two teams will play their final game Saturday at FPU Diamond. Game time is scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

