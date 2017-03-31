Search for Macin Smith continues; Investigation Discovery to air show about missing teen’s disappearance

ST. GEORGE — The search for Macin Smith will continue Saturday as Red Rock Search and Rescue conducts its 14th search for the missing St. George teen. The search will take place one day before Investigation Discovery is set to air its episode of “Disappeared” featuring Macin Smith’s 2015 disappearance.

Red Rock Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in the search, and is hoping for approximately 30-50 volunteers to deploy with its team, a representative for the group said in an email to St. George News.

The search will be conducted near the Warner Valley exit off Southern Parkway in St. George on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must be able to stay the whole time. Volunteers must also be at least 14 years old, and minors will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers planning to meet up with the search group Saturday may do so by exiting at Warner Valley off Southern Parkway and heading east to the RRSAR command post at the top of the hill near the water tank.

The search team recommends volunteers wear long pants and hiking boots, and carry a day pack with 3 liters of water, lunch and snacks. The group also recommends participants bring gloves, a walking stick, a hat and sunscreen.

At the age of 17, Macin Smith walked away from his St. George home on the morning of Sept. 1, 2015. His parents believed he was on his way to his school bus stop. He left behind his cellphone, wallet and laptop.

Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since.

The Investigation Discovery documentary series “Disappeared” episode, featuring Macin Smith and entitled “The Silent Son,” is set to air Sunday at 8 p.m. MDT.

Since his disappearance, family and friends have created the Help Find Macin Smith Facebook page, which has garnered nearly 30,000 members, in an effort to keep the public’s interest in the case alive by posting almost daily updates.

Multiple reported sightings of Macin Smith in California and other areas have been unsubstantiated by law enforcement.

A $10,000 reward is also offered for information leading to Macin Smith’s location.

Description of Macin Smith

Name: Macin Smith

Age: 19

Race: Caucasian

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair color: Blonde

Anyone with information about Macin is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Event details

What: Red Rock Search and Rescue’s search for Macin Smith.

When: Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (volunteers must be able to stay the entire time).

Where: Exit at the Warner Valley exit off Southern Parkway in St. George, head east and look for the RRSAR command post at the top of the hill near the water tank.

Required clothing and supplies: Long pants, hiking shoes (over the ankle are best), daypack with water, extra water (3 liters total), lunch and snacks. It is also recommended that volunteers bring gloves, a walking stick, a hat and sunscreen.

Volunteers: Must be at least 14 years old; minors must be accompanied by an adult. No children under 14 will be allowed to deploy.

More information can be obtained on the RRSAR Facebook page or by emailing amy.mackay@redrocksar.org.

