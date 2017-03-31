Park City teen sentenced for his role in classmates’ fatal overdoses on ‘pink’

PARK CITY — The Park City teen charged in connection with the death of two 13-year-olds who overdosed on the synthetic opioid known as pink was sentenced in Summit County Juvenile Court on Friday.

The 15-year-old suspect had been charged with distribution of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

The distribution charge, a felony, was dropped as part of a plea deal. As for the reckless endangerment charge, a misdemeanor, the suspect was sentenced to 90 days probation, 80 hours of community service, a $175 fine, and a requirement to be subject to random drug testing.

It was in September that two Treasure Mountain Junior High classmates, Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver, died within 48 hours of each other. It was later determined the boys had overdosed on the synthetic opioid known as pink.

According to police, the 15-year-old suspect had ordered the drug over the Internet from China. The suspect said he had become addicted to opioids himself, was also taking them, and had also gotten sick.

