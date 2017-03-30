Website launches online survey for best bike park

Whistler Mountain Bike Park, undated | Photo courtesy MTBparks.com, St. George News

JACKSON, Wyo. — MTBParks, the online guide and rider resource to North American bike parks, launched its fourth annual “Best Bike Parks Riders’ Choice Awards” survey, embarking on its annual mission to crown the nation’s best bike parks according to riders.

The results of the survey will identify the top lift-served mountain bike parks in eight separate regions across North America: Western Canada, Eastern Canada, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic/Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, Northwest and Rocky Mountains.

Several Utah parks are listed in the survey, including Brian Head, Canyons, Deer Valley, Park City, Powder Mountain/Wolf Creek, Snowbasin, Solitude, Sundance and Snowbird. Write in votes are also accepted.

More than 3,000 riders participate in the online survey annually, with that number expected to grow. Voters rate bike parks they’ve visited in more than 20 categories covering a variety of aspects from “Best Machine Built Flow Trails” to “Best Technical Trails” to “Best Bike Park.”

See last year’s results

New for 2017, the survey will also acknowledge the best shuttle-accessed downhill mountain bike parks.

“The bike park industry just keeps growing,” MTBParks founder Michelle Good said. “Traditionally downhill bike parks have relied on chairlifts and ski resort infrastructures in the summer months, but we’re seeing an increasing number of bike-specific parks cropping up across the continent, many shuttling riders to the top. They deserve to be acknowledged too.”

While expanding beyond the lift-served definition, parks must be open to the public and offer paid shuttle access to purpose built and maintained downhill mountain bike trails. Contenders in the new category will include Bailey Mountain Bike Park in North Carolina, Windrock Bike Park in Tennessee and Coast Gravity Park in British Columbia.

Good said MTBParks also aims to use the information gathered to provide valuable feedback to resorts and parks about rider preferences to help them continue to improve the rider experience. She said:

Every downhill mountain bike park offers something different, and no one knows what makes each resort so unique better than the rider. Some parks have great flow trails while others specialize in old-school technical gear. Some offer an assortment of trails for every level of rider while others only cater to riders looking for that big mountain experience. What about best base area amenities? Top-notch beginner program? Cross-country and enduro trails? What is it that makes your favorite mountain bike park so great?

Survey participants will also be eligible for prizes, including products from Yakima, Canfield Brothers and MTBParks.

The survey is available online at BestBikeParks.com through April 5, 2017. Results and prizes will be announced no later than April 30, 2017.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews