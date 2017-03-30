Prep softball: Cedar blasts defending champion Warriors

Snow Canyon vs. Cedar, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 29, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The top two teams from Region 9 last year kicked off region play Wednesday night. The game between Snow Canyon and Cedar was originally supposed to be played in Cedar City, but the weather forced the location to move to Lady Warrior territory. The score was anticlimactic, however, as it took Cedar only six innings to dispatch Snow Canyon 11-1.

“It was pretty evident which team lost much of their experience from last year,” said Cedar High head coach Chris Weaver. “They are talented, but very young. We also had a good hitting game going tonight.”

Cedar’s big inning was the second, with five runs crossing the plate. The Lady Reds scored at least one run in four of their six batting chances in the game.

“Even though we put up 11 runs, there were a few innings that their pitching got them out of jams,” said Weaver. “We had 18 hits, but stranded the bases loaded twice and and runners at second and third another time.” Allie Meisner and Bailey Hess had multiple-hit games.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Reds put up five runs in the second. The score was 7-0 before Snow Canyon got on the board in the fourth, with Alex Deming scoring on a wild pitch. Cedar got four more runs in the last two innings to shorten the game. Bryton Holyoak got the win from the circle. She game up only five hits and struck out three.

Cedar moves to 6-5 overall and 1-0 in Region 9. The Lady Reds will have two non-region home games this week with Richfield visiting Thursday at 4 p.m. and Lehi coming Friday at 3 p.m. They will resume region play with an away game at Dixie High on Apr. 4.

Snow Canyon falls to 6-5 and 0-1 in region. The Warriors will host Pine View on Apr. 4. Game time is at 4 p.m.

