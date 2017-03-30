Prep baseball: Tigers pound Enterprise, Cedar tops CV

Hurricane's Tobie Swenson (18), file photo from Desert Hills vs. Hurricane, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 11, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Region 9 teams are making their final preparations for league play and sneaking in a few more games as we approach the games that count toward making the state playoffs. Hurricane hosted Enterprise and Cedar battled cross-town rival Canyon View Wednesday afternoon with the Tigers and Redmen coming out with victories.

Hurricane 14, Enterprise 4

It’s no secret that Tobie Swenson and Alec Flemetakis will be the aces for the Tigers this year, and the two pitchers combined to allow just three hits and one earned run in the mercy-rule shortened game.

Of course, the two studs can swing that bat as well, collecting three of Hurricane’s 11 RBIs in the game. The Tigers pounded out 14 hits, five of those for extra bases.

Swenson started the game and allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings of work, striking out five. By the time he left the mound, Hurricane already had a 9-0 lead as the Tigers scored three in the first, five in the second and one in the third.

Noah Humphrey started it off with a double in the first inning and he later scored as part of that three-run rally. In the second, Hurricane had six hits and plated five runs. Flemetakis had a two-run double and Swenson, Kolby Heaton and Logan Campbell all had RBI hits in the inning.

Nick Horsley had RBI doubles in the third and fourth inning and Hurricane built the lead to 13-1. The Wolves staved off the mercy rule, or so they thought, in the top of the fifth by plating three runs. Spencer Laub had a double and Enterprise was the beneficiary of two Hurricane errors as the lead was cut to 13-4.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Heaton led off with a single and eventually came around to score on an EHS error to end the game.

Hurricane, 6-6, opens region play with a home-and-home against Pine View next week. Tuesday, the teams meet at Panther Field and Friday they face off in Hurricane. Game time for both contests is 7 p.m.

Enterprise, 8-6, hosts Kanab at 3:30 Friday.

Cedar 6, Canyon View 4

The Redmen traveled a a few miles north to meet the neighbor and rival Falcons. Ben Hulet got the win on the mound as Cedar overcame an early 2-0 deficit to defeat CV.

Jaden Hulet broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly that brought home Ethan Boettcher. The Redmen also added a run on a Canyon View error in the fifth, making it 5-3.

Dallin Smith scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth for the Falcons to cut it to 5-4, but Jaden Hulet came up with a big RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Redmen some breathing room.

Canyon View led 2-0 early, thanks to a two-run single by Logan Ekker in the bottom of the second. Drake Lewis had a two-run double in the bottom of the third to tie the game and Jaden Hulet brought him home with a single to right field.

The Falcons were able to tie the game in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by McCray Webster.

Ben Hulet got the win and went six innings, allowing 13 hits. He gave up just two walks and his defense was error-free behind him. Lewis pitched a perfect seventh for the save.

Jaden Hulet and Chase Houston had two hits each, with Hulet picking up three RBIs as the Redmen improved to 5-3 on the season. Cedar hosts Richfield Thursday and then begins region play next week with a two-game set against Snow Canyon.

Canyon View, 4-5, got two hits each from Webster, Joey Lambeth, Cadyn Clark, Joey Mackelprang and Trace Harden. The Falcons play at Dixie Friday night and then start Region 12 play next week vs. Richfield.

