Right On: My simple, comprehensive Obamacare replacement

OPINION – In the movie, “Lawrence of Arabia,” an aide asks British General Allenby what should be done as Arabs begin taking over Jerusalem’s city government. His classic reply: “Nothing. It’s usually best.”

Doing nothing would have been best for Republicans instead of last week’s Obamacare repeal and replace debacle. Speed kills.

If Republicans wanted to show some progress while working to build a consensus, they should have empaneled a blue ribbon commission followed by lengthy committee hearings and then forced Democrats to filibuster something, anything.

For four years House Republicans sent replacement bills to the Democratic Senate, knowing Harry Reid would ignore them. For the last two years, the Republican Congress passed replacement bills that they knew Obama would veto. For all six years, we heard that Republicans had a replacement plan ready to go. Did they ever read what they passed?

Democrats made a horrific mess with Obamacare, but as Nancy Pelosi famously said, “We’ll have to pass it to see what’s in it.” She recognizes what the Republican Freedom Caucus does not: Once any entitlement is in place, no matter how ill-conceived, eliminating it is very difficult, expanding it is much easier.

So what do I propose? Simple: get rid of all nine of the government’s existing health care programs, every one of them from Medicare to the Indian Health Service. Replace them with my simple, comprehensive plan.

I have been touting my Obamacare replacement for several years to any who would listen. I hoped to title it “Sierercare” until I discovered that Bloomberg columnist Megan McArdle has a very similar recommendation. Perhaps I’ll have to settle for “Sierer/McArdlecare.”

As we both suggest, my/her plan can be written on a postcard (OK, maybe a half dozen pages):

Federal government single-payer catastrophic coverage for everyone, regardless of age, for medical expenses that exceed 15 or 20 percent of a family’s adjusted gross income.

Expanded, voluntary tax-free Health Savings Accounts for medical expenses below the catastrophic coverage threshold.

Government contributions to Health Savings Accounts on a sliding scale for those below a specified income level.

That’s it. No one bankrupted by medical catastrophes, no one denied coverage for pre-existing conditions, no one forced to buy insurance coverage, no one forced to open an HSA.

Few object when our federal government steps in to help communities recover from natural disasters. Providing catastrophic coverage for family medical disasters follows the same principle: helping in situations that no one can reasonably anticipate or be expected to face alone.

Health Savings Accounts have a number of virtues. Most importantly, they belong to the individual but can only be spent on health care. Each person chooses when and how much to spend for routine care, knowing that he/she is backed up by catastrophic coverage if needed. Funds remaining at year-end can be rolled over indefinitely and the account is converted to an IRA when a designated retirement age is reached, a powerful motivator for thoughtful spending.

One of the great failings of today’s health care system is that a third party usually pays for services, either government or an insurance company. Neither doctors nor patients have incentives to control costs. The result can be unneeded office visits and doctors ordering too many “defensive” tests to protect themselves from lawsuits.

HSAs introduce market incentives: Individuals spend their own money for medical care, even if that money was first given to them by the government. Consumers can shop around for medical services and think twice about going to the emergency room for a common cold.

Individuals and families could purchase private health insurance using their HSA funds if they prefer coverage similar to today’s policies. Private insurance would cover expenses only up to the point where catastrophic coverage begins, reducing premiums.

Those with good health could build up HSA balances after several years that exceed the amount needed before catastrophic coverage begins; they would have little incentive for private insurance.

Progressives should be happy that everyone is covered and higher income folks pay more than the poor for their healthcare. Conservatives should be happy with a market-based health care system rather than a government-based one. Medical providers should be happy with time-of-service HSA payments and no claims to file unless the catastrophic limit is exceeded. Health insurers will be unhappy because fewer policies plus lower maximum liabilities equal lower premium income.

Some will argue that people won’t see a doctor if they have to pay for visits. Reporting their Oregon Experiment results in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, Harvard researchers concluded that even when medical care was provided at no cost, there were “no significant improvements in measured physical health outcomes.”

Why no improvement? The answer: visiting a doctor doesn’t make people healthy; following his/her advice is what “improves outcomes.” Too many people are overweight, get too little exercise, do not eat a balanced diet, smoke, or abuse alcohol and drugs, all of which are major contributors to poor health. Should the nanny state control all these personal choices to improve health outcomes?

Personal freedom requires personal responsibility. My plan offers everyone the means to exercise both.

