Utah police take to Craigslist personals ad to catch alleged thief

The Orem Police Department turned to Craigslist to submit an ad for a “missed connection” to help identify an an alleged shoplifter, Orem, Utah, March 29, 2017 | Image courtesy of the Orem Police Department, St. George News

UTAH — Police in Utah have found a new and unique use for the personal ads section of Craigslist, utilizing the website Wednesday to catch an alleged shoplifter.

“Finding the ‘One’ when you’re a police officer can be hard,” the Orem Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “ … So, meeting that special someone can be hard and you feel bad when one gets away. Well, we are asking for your help in finding ‘The One’ for one of our officers.”

For help, Orem Police turned to Craigslist to submit an ad for a “missed connection,” a type of personal advertisement which arises after two people meet but are too shy or otherwise unable to exchange contact details.

The Police Department was specifically looking to connect with a woman who had reportedly stolen more than $500 worth of merchandise Sunday from a Target retail store.

It was a cloudy day on the 26th of March,” the message read. “I saw you at Tar-Shay (Target) in Orem. You didn’t see me, but I was watching you from above. Your hair was long, brown and draped to the side. The blue cardigan you were wearing looked so soft. You selected some clothes, diapers and a curling iron (Which you don’t need because I liked your hair just the way it was). I was waiting with anticipation at the checkout line, hoping to get to know you better. That time never came, you didn’t show up, but I did see you leave the store without any bags to carry your stuff. As you left, the sun had just broke through the clouds as a sign that we should’ve met, my car was parked at the red curb out front. But alas, it wasn’t so ;(………… You left in a hurry in your 4-door, burgundy colored car. I hope you read this and will take a shot and give me a call. My number is 911. Signed-LT Orem PD.

Evidently, the ad worked. The woman was identified through tips.

An update from the Orem Police Department at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday read: “Our suspect is turning herself in tomorrow.”

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.