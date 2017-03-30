Fairgrounds expansion includes air-conditioned exhibit hall

Composite image, rendering courtesy of Washington County, St. George News

HURRICANE – The 2017 Washington County Fair, long held in the searing heat of Southern Utah’s famous summertime weather, is getting more air-conditioned space for exhibits and events.

A bid has been awarded and construction is underway on a new 28,000 square-foot building at the Washington County Regional Park complex located at 5500 W. 700 South in Hurricane.

Construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 4, in time for the Washington County Fair.

In addition to exhibit space, the building will provide a permanent home for the Utah State University Extension Service, which has been without a permanent home since a fire in January 2014.

Construction started Wednesday on the new structure, Washington County Commission Administrator Nicholle Felshaw said in a statement.

The new building will be located near the existing exhibit hall and will provide 5,956 square feet of office space and 22,165 square feet of exhibit hall and associated areas.

“The exhibit hall space will be a great community area where many activities will take place including formal and recreational events,” Felshaw said.

The new building will offer much-needed space for local events, Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said earlier.

The air-conditioned exhibit hall will be especially needed during the Washington County Fair and will provide additional restrooms as well as relief from the sun, Felshaw said.

MRW Design was the architect and Watts Construction Inc., was awarded the contract after coming in as the lowest bidder, Feldshaw said.

The metal building package was purchased from CO Building Systems, Inc., located in Ephriam. CO Buildings will provide fabrication of the metal building.

