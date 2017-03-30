TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Click play above

Weekend events | March 31- April 2

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Sunshine Superman” documentary film | Admission: $10 | Location: Friday, Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George; Saturday, Bumbleberry Theater, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale

Saturday, 8 a.m. | Spring Birds in Zion | Admission: $45 | Location: Zion Human History Museum, Springdale

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Ceneca Red | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Jake Sheppard and Jerry Seare | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lyndy Butler | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Wirelefant | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Safety Orange | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Outlier | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Saturday, 1 p.m. | Drum Circle | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park Gazebo, 300 South 400 East, St. George

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.