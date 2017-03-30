TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | March 31- April 2
Art
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | New Works Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art as Jazz as Art II | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Child Abuse Prevention Month | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Sunshine Superman” documentary film | Admission: $10 | Location: Friday, Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George; Saturday, Bumbleberry Theater, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Spring Birds in Zion | Admission: $45 | Location: Zion Human History Museum, Springdale
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | DSU Electro-Acoustic Performance Ensemble | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Janoska Ensemble | Admission: $40 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Into the Woods” | Admission: $8-$10 | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 N., St George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Xanadu” | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar High School, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Over the River and Through the Woods” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Little Shop of Horrors” | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Heathers the Musical” | Admission: $5 | Location: Southern Utah University Auditorium, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PDT | Heartbeat City: A Tribute to The Cars | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Fishing Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Tawa Ponds, 2200 Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | HurriCon Anime Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Patriots MC Ride For Heroes Poker Run | Admission: $30; additional hand, $10 | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Ceneca Red | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Jake Sheppard and Jerry Seare | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lyndy Butler | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Wirelefant | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Safety Orange | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Outlier | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Drum Circle | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park Gazebo, 300 South 400 East, St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:15 p.m. | AcroYoga | Admission: Suggested donation, $5-$15 | Location: BeHot Yoga 558 Riverside Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | Zion Half Marathon | Admission: Registration closed, spectators free | Location: East side of Zion National Park
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Learn How To Hunt Wild Turkey | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Front Wildlife Management Area, east of Summit just north of Cedar City (see map inset) | coordinates for GPS users are Latitude 37.7877541, Longitude -112.9243904
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Brian Head Spring Carnival | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Chakra Rainbow Groove Zumba Party | Admission: $5-$11 | Location: Sage Hills 108, 6232 W. Sage Hills Drive, Cedar City
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.