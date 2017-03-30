Red Canyon Transit begins early season shuttle service in Bryce Canyon

A Red Canyon Transit bus prepares to shuttle passengers into Bryce Canyon National Park, Bryce Canyon, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Red Canyon Transit, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON — Red Canyon Transit has announced that it will resume scheduled bus service into and within Bryce Canyon National Park beginning April 14. The Rainbow Point Tour, a free tour to the southern end of the park that operates two times a day, will begin operation the same day.

The Bryce Canyon Shuttle is free with a park pass or entrance permit. The early season service will operate every 15 minutes starting at 8 a.m. at the shuttle station in Bryce Canyon City. The last bus of the day will depart the shuttle station at 5:30 p.m. each day to go into the park, with the last departure leaving the park from the visitor center daily at 6:15 p.m.

The Rainbow Point Tour operation is dependent on demand and weather. Reservations are required. To make a reservation call 435-834-5290. Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance.

Early season bus service will continue through May 18. Peak season service will begin May 19, with more frequent service and longer hours. The Bryce Canyon Shuttle will continue through the season until Oct. 29.

Like most national parks and monuments in the West, Bryce Canyon National Park has been experiencing record visitation in recent years. The free shuttle service is provided by the park to provide visitors an easy way to see the park without the challenges associated with the limited parking.

“Sometimes visitors spend more time hunting for parking than they do at the overlooks,” Brian Cambria of Red Canyon Transit said. “On some days, parking can fill up well before noon. We encourage everyone to park at the shuttle station and ride the free bus. Our professional, friendly, experienced drivers help visitors feel welcome and have more time to do the things they come for.”

In 2016, Red Canyon Transit operated over 10,000 hours of bus service and carried 627,000 passengers on 140,000 accident-free miles.

Red Canyon Transit, LLC, is a new Utah company made up of old timers from the Utah passenger transportation industry. Combined, partners Steve Lewis, Ron Romer and Brian Cambria have over 100 years of passenger transportation experience. The company’s fleet of eight new transit buses operates with the cleanest diesel engines available today. Red Canyon Transit staff is made up of many veterans of the Bryce Canyon Shuttle, some with experience going back to 2000, the first year of the shuttle.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews