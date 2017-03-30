Celebrate community diversity at ‘Latino Family Day’ at Dixie State University

Image provided by Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Celebrate diversity Saturday at Dixie State University as the Multicultural Inclusion Center presents “Latino Family Day.”

The day will start with free bilingual workshops for high school students and their parents in the Gardener Student Center at 8:30 a.m. Workshops will cover such subjects as common obstacles that college students face and the resources to help them overcome those obstacles. For those who attend the workshops, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The workshops are free but advanced registration is recommended. To register, click here.

Following those workshops a “Celebración” will occur on the Whitehead Education Building lawn at 1:30 p.m. All are invited to this community celebration. Folk dances, music, food, bounce houses and children’s crafts are only a small part of what will be available at the party.

Event details

What: “Latino Family Day” – a community celebration of inclusion.

When: Saturday, April 1 | Workshops at 8:30 a.m., “Celebración” at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University campus | Workshops will take place at the Gardner Student Center, and the Celebración will be on the Whitehead Education Building lawn.

Cost: Free, except the food concessions at the Celebración Register for workshops here.



