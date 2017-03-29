St. George Area Chamber luncheon to feature Huntsman World Senior Games

Huntsman World Senior Games CEO Kyle Case, undated | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Inspirational Luncheon” April 5 will feature Kyle Case, CEO of the Huntsman World Senior Games.

Founded by Daisy and John H. Morgan Jr. in 1987 as the World Senior Games, the Games began with the Morgan’s vision of an international sports event for men and women ages 55 and better. Both agreed that the golden years are better when good health and physical fitness become a way of life, not an occasional hobby.

In 1989 Jon M. Huntsman, chairman of the Huntsman Corporation, became the Games’ principal sponsor after recognizing that the Games not only fostered lifetime fitness, but also expanded Utah’s economic vitality.

As proud supporters of the Games, the Huntsman family continues to open the Games personally, with a warm welcome to the athletes and the lighting of the torch in traditional Olympic fashion during the Opening Ceremonies.

Since its inception, the Games have been open to all men and women meeting the age requirement. For the second year of the Games the age requirement was reduced from age 55 to age 50 to include more athletes and to encourage those looking at retirement to become involved in a personal fitness program or team sport.

A small full-time staff works year round and is joined by more than 2,500 eager seasonal volunteers to host 30 athletic events over a two-week period each October.

Headquartered in Southern Utah, the Huntsman World Senior Games has become a renowned event among serious athletes from Japan to Russia and from Alaska to Australia. Scores of countries have participated in the Games, where peace among nations is fostered through friendly competition.

In addition to athletic events, the Games promote health by providing life saving health screenings for breast and prostate cancer. Screenings also detect other serious health threats including glaucoma, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and decreased bone density. Volunteer medical and nursing students assist with the screenings and generous sponsors provide diagnostic equipment and services.

Event details

What: Chamber “Inspiration Luncheon” featuring Kyle Case, CEO of the Huntsman World Senior Games.

When: Wednesday, April 5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Admission: $15 per person. Register here.

More info: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews