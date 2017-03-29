Dixie State softball loses tight game to Division I UNLV

Dixie State's Brenna Hinck (22), file photo from Dixie State University vs. Southern Utah University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

LAS VEGAS – The Dixie State softball team took a break from PacWest Conference play for a game against Division I University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The short trip ended in a tight loss to the Rebels, 3-2.

Neither team hit well as both faced good pitching. Brooklyn Beardshear and Alexis Barkwell teamed up for the Trailblazers to limit UNLV to five total hits. UNLV likewise held Dixie State to eight hits in 27 at-bats, 50 points below theDSU season average.

The Rebels got on the board first, scoring two runs in their first at-bat. In the top of the next inning, the Blazers got one back when Arista Honey batted in Bailey Gaffin.

The score stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the fifth, when UNLV scored another run. Again DSU would respond in the next inning when Shelby Yung singled to the left side to score Cassidy Morton.

The Blazers would get a chance in the final inning to get the tying run. They got two aboard with two out but a deep fly to center field ended the game.

Eight different DSU players recorded a hit in the game, while Honey and Yung each logged an RBI. Brooklyn Beardshear (12-4) took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) with a strikeout in four solid innings pitched. Barkwell entered in the fifth inning and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

The game was not an exhibition and counted against the Blazers, who fell to 30-9. Dixie State will host PacWest foe Notre Dame de Namur University this Saturday in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for noon. The game was an exhibition for UNLV, which remained at 19-13 on the year.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.