January 17, 1926 — March 25, 2017

Theresa Dolatly, 91, passed away March 25, 2017. She was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Bronx, New York, to Ascanio and Josephina Bonavoglia Pesce. She is survived by her son, James A. Dolatly of Mesquite, Nevada.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at the St. George City Cemetery.

