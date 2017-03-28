Theresa Dolatly

January 17, 1926 — March 25, 2017

Theresa Dolatly, 91, passed away March 25, 2017. She was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Bronx, New York, to Ascanio and Josephina Bonavoglia Pesce. She is survived by her son, James A. Dolatly of Mesquite, Nevada.

  • Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

