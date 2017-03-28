Shop student burned and shocked while working on project

First responders gather around a Snow Canyon High School student after an electrical mishap caused severe burns and trauma Tuesday. St. George, Utah, March 28, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A student at Snow Canyon High School was flown to Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon, after a shop project went very wrong and he was shocked and burned by an electrical device.

“Today at approximately 1 p.m. it was reported that a student was outside of the shop class, and was on the ground not breathing,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. “He was found by another shop student after being alone for approximately one to two minutes.”

SGPD Officer Travis Brown reported the student had been working on a project and was shocked and burned by the equipment, Trombley said.

The 17-year-old male had been attempting to burn designs into wood using the electrical current, which he had successfully done several times before.

“He failed to use a surge protector that was on the cart with the equipment,” Trombley said. “He somehow came in contact with jumper cables … and it burned his fingers and hands.”

But the ordeal was not over.

“He fell to the ground from the initial burn,” Trombley said. “At that time the cables fell on his right chest and left arm, continuing to shock him.”

The student’s heart did not stop but his pulse was “highly elevated,” Trombley said. He began breathing again shortly after he was rolled over.

“The student was talking to officers on scene following his rescue,” Trombley said, “He was able to move his arms and legs, but he did suffer severe burns to his hands, right chest and left arm.”

He also broke some of his teeth in the fall.

The student was taken via Intermountain Life Flight to the University of Utah wound clinic for further treatment. His condition was not known at the time of this publication.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire Departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

