Ronald LaFaye

October 9, 1937 — March 24, 2017

Ronald Robert LaFaye, Sr., 79, passed away on March 24, 2017, in St. George, Utah.

Ron was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to William and Helen LaFaye on Oct. 9, 1937. He married Irene Chompff on July 13, 1980, in San Pedro, California. He graduated from the University of Phoenix later in life with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children. He was a self-employed tool and die maker, as well as an engineer and trouble shooter for Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.

Ron served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was actively involved in youth sports including football, basketball and baseball and he loved his furry friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara LaFaye; son, Billy LaFaye; sister, Carol Trainor; and parents, William LaFaye and Helen Lesire. He is survived by his wife, Irene LaFaye; children: Ron (Lisa) LaFaye, Jr, Bob (Sherri) LaFaye, Roger (Cassi) LaFaye, Richard LaFaye, Randy LaFaye, Tina (Eric) Bryant, Tammy Stiles and Michele (John) Dumm; brother, Bill LaFaye; grandchildren: Brandon, Amber, Hilary, Britney, Caitlyn, Ryan, Randon, Reece, Robby, Maddie Jon Paul, Zaqary, Grace, and David; and great-grandchildren: Rylan, Lucy, Levi, Leah, Liam and Calvin.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Tim Miles of Southland Bible Church, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.