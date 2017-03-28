Orchestra of Southern Utah’s season finale concert to feature special youth soloists

L-R: Sarah Sun, Jocelyn Taylor, Ellen Hayashi and Carson Drawe. These youth musicians have been selected to perform with the Orchestra of Southern Utah in its season finale concert April 6, 2017 | Profile photos courtesy of Orchestra of Southern Utah, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Four young musicians anticipate their turn in the spotlight April 6 when they will perform with the Orchestra of Southern Utah during the R. L. Halversen Young Artist concert at Cedar City Heritage Theater.

The youth performances follow years of lessons, practice and special auditions from which four were selected to participate in the Orchestra’s season finale concert.

With the youngest performer being only 13, these outstanding musicians will be part of a special concert honoring the legacy of R. L. Halversen, a distinguished music teacher who infused a passion for music and the arts in Southern Utah.

The soloists who will be performing are as follows:

Pianist Carson Drawe. Drawe is a natural entertainer from magic to theater to music. He performed for the Utah Music Teachers State Convention and was a finalist in Dixie’s Got Talent in 2016. Drawe will perform Gershwin’s Concerto in F, third movement.

Violinist Ellen Hayashi. Hayashi has studied violin since she was 6 years old. She has performed with the Suzuki Youth orchestra of the Americas and the Utah Symphony Youth Guild Salute to Youth. Hayashi will perform Prokofiev's Concerto No. 1.

Pianist Sarah Sun. Sun can play 10 different instruments. Her piano has taken her to performances through China and competitions such as the Encore Keyboard Competition and Utah Music Teachers Association's Concerto Competition. Sun recently won second place at the American Protégé International Concerto Competition and will perform in Carnegie Hall in November. She will perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Mezzo-Soprano Jocelyn Taylor. As a vocal performance major at Southern Utah University, Taylor is not shy when it comes to being onstage. She has performed with Magic Valley Symphony and the Amalfi Coast Music Festival in Italy. Taylor will perform the aria from Mozart's "Idomeneo: D'Oreste D'Ajace."

The final piece of the night features the musicians of the Orchestra of Southern Utah, all 65 of them. They will perform Rossini’s “Overture from the Barber of Seville.” The night’s program will be conducted by Assistant Conductors Adam Lambert and Carylee Zwang.

Audience members can enjoy a concert orientation beginning at 6:15 pm. Musically Speaking will be hosted by Jim Harrison, an outstanding musician and mentor. After the concert, a reception to meet musicians, soloists and directors will be held.

Because this concert will be recorded, it is asked that babies and children under 6 years old not attend. Children over 6 with adult supervision are welcome.

The concert is sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation.

Event details

What: R. L. Halversen Young Artist Concert: A Youthful Legacy.

When: Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. with reception immediately following.

Where: Heritage Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for students, $30 for groups up to six people. Purchase tickets online or by calling telephone 435-865-2882.

