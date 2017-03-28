On the EDge: When the bully fails at the bully pulpit

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — The bully pulpit is of little use when the bully at the pulpit is so ineffectual that he cannot even influence his home camp.

That’s what happened when the Dealmaker in Chief tried to rush a heavily flawed health care bill through the House last week and ended up with no sale.

This was a serious blow.

It leaves the administration vulnerable because of its inability to govern and knocks the pins out from under the guy who promised rapid, radical changes during the first 100 days of his administration because he had the best ideas and was the best negotiator who could make the best deals to overcome all the bad things the losers who came before him left on his plate.

But, who is the loser now?

This latest failure of the administration was perhaps its worst.

The losses began with the succession of failed executive orders banning those of Muslim faith from entering the country. Even on its second try, the administration couldn’t convince the courts that its aim was to protect the country from terrorism and not make religion a litmus test for entry into the United States.

There is, lingering in the not-too-distant background, the shadow of a failed campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border and make Mexico pay for it.

Then there was the embarrassment of the president getting caught in a lie by insisting, repeatedly, that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower. He opened that can of worms and, from what we are learning, it appears that perhaps the telephone lines at Trump Tower should have been tapped as a growing number of Trump minions are getting swept up in the net as more is learned about the administration’s ties to Russia.

Friday was another bad day for the administration when a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was pulled from the House floor because it lacked the votes.

Naturally, the first response from the White House was an accusation of obstruction by the Democrats.

The truth is there are enough Republicans in the House to pass the bill without one crossover vote from the Democrats.

If the Dealmaker in Chief was as good as he claims, that bill should have been a slam dunk, the ACA would be history and a bill that would have repealed key elements of the ACA such as coverage for emergency-room visits and hospital stays, mental health care, maternity care, preventive care and prescription drug coverage would be sitting on the president’s desk awaiting a signature.

But, it isn’t.

And, most likely, it never will during this weakening administration.

For Utahns, that is good news.

Whether you like it or not, the jury is in on the ACA and more and more people are signing on to the program in Utah – even in the most conservative pockets of the state – as they are in other red-state strongholds.

Why?

Because it works and because people want to live.

For all of the bluster and fuss party loyalists put forth, when push comes to shove, they want to cover their backsides regardless of party affiliation. And, that ludicrous notion pushed forward by Don Peay, who headed the Trump campaign in Utah, that suggested those who voted against the president should repent? Yeah, well, good luck with that.

Why?

Because as one commentator put it, the first 68 days of this administration are the worst in the history of the presidency.

It begins with the inability to understand how to govern and ends with a credibility gap unhinged by the veracity of an administration that has, so far, been caught on the wrong side of truth, not once, not twice but repeatedly.

When he was Businessman Trump, it really didn’t matter.

When he was Candidate Trump, it mattered, but there was the hope that voters would do their due diligence to seek the truth, which they did not.

But, as President Trump, well, that’s a different matter entirely.

As president, he represents you, me and every other living, breathing soul with U.S. citizenship.

And, that matters.

As has been pointed out repeatedly, what happens if North Korea goes totally rogue and launches a nuke in an easterly direction?

Will Americans believe him?

Will the rest of the free world believe him?

That becomes problematic when the sitting president has a history of lies spewed on Twitter, during rallies in front of rapacious supporters or uttered during speeches or press briefings.

The whoppers?

These are just a random sampling:

He created the so-called “birther movement,” a campaign to discredit former President Barack Obama by asserting he was not born in the United States

He claimed 1.5 million people crowded the National Mall – all the way back to the Washington Monument – during his inauguration.

He claimed the FBI and NSA told Congress that the Russians did not influence the election.

He claimed Germany owes “vast sums of money to NATO.”

He claimed that The New York Times “wrote about Barack Obama wiretapping Donald Trump” during the election, which it did not.

He claimed that the murder rate in the U.S. is the highest it has been in 47 years.

He claimed terrorism and terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe have “gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported.”

There are other assertions that have absolutely no basis in fact, from the claims of massive voter fraud and a landslide win in the Electoral College to the falsehood that triple-digit increases in ACA coverage this year were commonplace, even though only Arizona, at 116 percent, hit that level with the next closest increase in Oklahoma, where there was a 69 percent increase. He also conveniently neglected to include the information that about 84 percent of those who faced increases in ACA coverage were eligible for tax credits to soften the blow.

The problem is there is this thing called the illusory truth effect.

Studies at Villanova and Temple universities back in the 1970s showed that the more times a lie is repeated, the more veracity it takes on, even among intelligent people.

And these days with the advent of false news sites cropping up to challenge the legitimate media, truth is a diminishing commodity.

Still, there is hope that somewhere along the line, people are able to connect enough of the dots to separate the credible from the incredible.

I fully expect to hear a backwash of “well, everybody lies.”

Yes, everybody lies.

But not of this magnitude.

It becomes an imperative, especially when you consider the words of Donald Trump during an interview with Time magazine bureau chief Michael Scherer last week where he said: “’Hey look, in the meantime, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.”

That, of course, depends on your point of view.

And, your relationship with the truth.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela