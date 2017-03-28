Fire renders trailer home a total loss

HURRICANE – Firefighters descended upon an RV park in Hurricane Tuesday afternoon when a shed caught fire and quickly spread to a nearby trailer home.

Units from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Zion Gate RV Resort at 150 N. 3700 West, around 12:30 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke coming out of of a nearby shed and called 911.

“I happened to look out and said, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s smoke coming out of the bottom of the shed,” Janet Aston said.

Aston’s husband, Dale, said he ran over to the trailer and pounded on the door, trying to let whoever may be inside know about the fire and get them out. He didn’t have any success at the time however.

“By then the flames were coming up the back of the shed and it was clear to the roof,” Aston said.

While a man sleeping inside the trailer hadn’t been awakened by Dale’s hitting the door, he was awakened by the fire and evacuated the trailer with a pet dog, Hurricane Valley Fire Battalion Chief Merlin Spendlove said.

The trailer’s other occupant, the man’s brother, had left earlier that day for work and missed the fire altogether.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring RVs and trailers with the exception of it reaching into a small portion of a neighbor’s backyard. The shed was burnt to the ground while the end of the trailer it stood next to was also torched before the flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the fire marshal has been called in to investigate, Spendlove said.

Though no one was harmed in the fire, the trailer is considered a total loss.

At least four Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue engines and two ambulance units and their crews were on scene.

A supporting fire unit from Colorado City arrived on scene to provide mutual aid while Hurricane City Police officers kept onlookers (like the reporter that wrote this story) from getting too close to the fire scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

