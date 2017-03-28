Trending best business ideas for 2017

Business ideas | Image by ipopba / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — The best business ideas are innovative and creative, but to be successful, you also need to choose a concept that is in demand. While this article won’t replace your own research, it is a good primer on the type of businesses that are likely to be trending upward for the foreseeable future.

Senior care services

As people live longer, the number of elderly and retired people will continue to grow. Two business ideas that take advantage of our country’s changing demographics are home care and retirement real estate.

Home care includes providing services and care for elderly people who are living in their own homes, such as health-related services and everyday living assistance, such as cooking and cleaning.

Retirement real estate involves selling real estate specifically to retired people. This includes real estate in temperate areas, as well as in retirement communities and resort areas.

Virtual assistant services

There are a multitude of home-based business ideas, but if you’re going to choose one, you need to make sure it has legs. Being a virtual assistant is a business with staying power, especially if you develop knowledge and skills within a particular industry.

A virtual assistant provides remote services, such as phone answering, correspondence, and research. These are all services that the growing base of small business owners in the country need.

Cleaning businesses

While this isn’t a new business model, it is a growing one. There are many types of cleaning services, too. Some specialize in residential cleaning, others work primarily for businesses.

Real estate agencies also use cleaners to get properties ready for sale, especially foreclosed properties. You may also be able to specialize in a type of cleaning service such as windows, carpets or even expand services to include the organization of household spaces.

Pet care

There are millions of pet owners in the United States and many of them are willing to spend money to make sure their pets are well cared for. The American Pet Products Association estimates that overall consumer spending in the pet industry grows by around 5 percent each year, with growth in pet health care growing at an even greater rate. This makes the market ripe for pet sitting, mobile grooming and other pet-related businesses.

These are just a few of the many business ideas that you may want to consider. When evaluating any business idea, keep in mind not only how your own skills fit with the idea and what you would like to do, but also how much market demand there is for the product or service you would provide.

Happy entrepreneuring!

S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T

Resources

Kinexus CPAs website | 216 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 100, St George | Telephone 435-674-1314 | Email info@stgcpas.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews