1 driver’s kindness insufficient, results in crash, injury, citation

A crash Tuesday morning west of the intersection of Valley View Drive and Sunset Boulevard left one woman injured, St. George, Utah, March 28, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – One driver’s act of kindness and another’s failure to yield led to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an incident on Sunset Boulevard west of the intersection with Valley View Drive just before 10 a.m.

A 27-year-old woman driving a silver Dodge Neon was waiting to make a left turn out of the Phoenix Plaza parking lot onto Sunset Boulevard, St. George Police Sargent Craig Harding said.

“What happened is an eastbound car stopped to let her drive through (traffic),” Harding said. “She went through and got nailed by the vehicle in the second lane.”

As the Neon pulled across the eastbound lanes of Sunset, it was struck by a white Ford van driven by a man in his 40s.

This type of accident is common, Harding said, adding that it’s important for drivers to clear each lane as they come out of a parking lot.

“Just because the person in the first one (vehicle) stops and yields to you doesn’t mean it’s safe to go all the way across multiple lanes,” Harding said.

The driver of the Neon was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment of bruises and abrasions.

The driver of the Neon will be cited for failure to yield, the No. 1 reason for crashes in St. George, Harding said.

“This is what this is, failing to yield because someone (else) had the right-of-way,” he said.

The Neon was towed from the scene. The Ford was driven out of the roadway.

Gold Cross Ambulance, St. George Fire Department and St. George Police Department responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.