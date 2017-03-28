Southern Utah hosts ‘Community Impact Summit’ for nonprofits, collaborators

Men and women participate in the first Southern Utah Community Impact Summit, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Nonprofits Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah committee for the Utah Nonprofits Association has announced its second “Southern Utah Community Impact Summit” to be held April 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dixie Elks Lodge. The summit will include educational programs, networking, a keynote speaker, a panel discussion, the Community Impact Challenge and Exposition and Community Impact Awards Ceremony.

The Community Impact Challenge is a unique funding opportunity specifically designed to drive collaboration in Southern Utah.

“Collaboration is key (to) reduce redundancy in terms of services and programs. Plus, by working together organizations will stretch dollars, can expand programs with greater efficiency and, more importantly, impact our community in a greater way.” said committee member Dawn McLain.

Information on the Utah Nonprofits Association webpage states:

The Southern Utah Community Impact Summit will highlight best practices featuring existing successful local collaborative organizations and reward new collaborative teams in a funding opportunity that will ignite and inspire Southern Utah to seek out strategic partnerships. Community Impact Challenge winners will receive prize money for best existing collaboration and for best new collaboration.

This year the application to participate in the challenge was available online between January 25 and March 20. Once submissions were closed, the section committee reviewed and selected the finalists who will present at the event. Each presentation will be judged by a panel of five experienced community leaders who select a winner from each category to be announced at the Community Impact Awards Ceremony.

Returning judge Stephanie Martini truly enjoyed the process in 2016.

“I really should have thanked you sooner. Thanks for asking me to be a judge. I learned a lot about the nonprofit finalists and it was very interesting to hear their pitches,” Martini said. “The whole afternoon was enjoyable.”

This year’s panel of judges includes:

Bobby Edwards, chief executive officer, Squatty Potty.

James English, general manager, Cherry Creek Radio.

Kristy Ann Pike, freelance writer.

Stephanie Martini, Three Corners Women’s Giving Circle.

Robert D. Pagnani, Pagnani Consulting, Utah Elks state president.

The Southern Utah Community Impact Summit is open to all community members. Please visit the Utah Nonprofits website for more information. Registration is also available online.

About Utah Nonprofits Association

The Utah Nonprofits Association works to unify, strengthen and elevate Utah’s nonprofit community through networking, professional development, public policy, and providing technical assistance. www.utahnonprofits.org. The association is the umbrella membership association of nonprofit organizations in Utah. Incorporated in 1990, it was created by and for people who strive for a stronger, more professional nonprofit community in Utah. The current statewide membership of the association includes over 650 nonprofit organizations and individual members.

Event details

What: Second Southern Utah Community Impact Summit.

When: Tuesday, April 4, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie Elks Lodge, 650 W. 1230 N., St. George.

Cost: For Utah Nonprofit Association and St. George Area Chamber of Commerce members full day cost is $50 if registration is completed by Friday or $75 thereafter | For nonmembers, full day cost is $75 for registrations completed by Friday, March 31 or $100 thereafter | Anyone is welcome to attend the awards presentation at 5:30 p.m. at no cost.

Register: Online.

