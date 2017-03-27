Robert L. Bolick

Durham Jones Pinegar

Robert L. Bolick, Shareholder, is an estate planning and asset protection attorney in Utah and Nevada. Mr. Bolick resides in Midway, Utah and assists clients throughout the area including Salt Lake City, Lehi and Las Vegas. He previously served as the managing partner of the Durham Jones & Pinegar Las Vegas office and served on its Board of Directors. Prior to joining D|J|P, Mr. Bolick was the owner and President of Bolick & Boyer in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Bolick maintains an “AV” rating with Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating awarded to attorneys for professional competence and ethics. rbolick@djplaw.com

http://www.djplaw.com/ 801.415.3000
192 East 200 North, 3rd Floor

You Don’t Have To Be Financially Devastated When Bad Things Happen

March 27, 2017

