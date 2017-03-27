April 19, 1925 — March 23, 2017

Mary E. Nowak, nee Pearce, 91, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan, and current resident of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2017, with her daughter by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Nowak. Dear mother of Larry Nowak, Linda Lindsey and Charles Nowak. Dear sister of the late Susan Sutton and William Pearce. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many.

Mary had many talents that her family and friends enjoyed. She was known for her special chicken noodle soup, making homemade noodles and especially her homemade pierogies. Her family enjoyed them so much that they would have annual pierogi parties. Mary’s favorite times were playing cards and bingo with her special neighbors in SunRiver.

Mary will be missed for her strength, stamina, and making people feel special, appreciated and loved. Mary was very proud and grateful that she was living independently at 91 years old.

Funeral services and family requests

Mary requested that there would be no services held. In lieu of flowers she would prefer a donation to Encompass Hospice, St George, Utah, which took excellent care of her.

