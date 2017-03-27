Truck, trailer rollover on I-15 injures one, delays traffic

Written by Julie Applegate
March 27, 2017
A single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 left one man injured and closed both lanes of travel, Kanarraville, Utah, March 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

KANARRAVILLE – An accident on Interstate 15 Monday morning closed two lanes of traffic and resulted in injuries to the driver.

A single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 left one man injured and closed both lanes of travel, Kanarraville, Utah, March 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the incident near mile marker 48 at approximately 11 a.m.

A white Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck driving north on I-15 was pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a backhoe.

“He caught a wind gust, and it started making the trailer whip back and forth,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bairett said. “Spun the truck around and flipped it over.”

The vehicle and trailer rolled over and came to rest blocking both northbound lanes.

A single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 left one man injured and closed both lanes of travel, Kanarraville, Utah, March 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

The driver, an 80-year-old man from New Harmony, suffered lacerations to his head and was taken by a private vehicle to the Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare in Cedar City.

Traffic was routed around the crash by way of the left shoulder. Eventually, the No. 1 lane was reopened, but  it took until approximately 1:15 p.m. for both travel lanes to open back up.

No one else was in the truck at the time of the accident, and no other vehicles were involved, Bairett said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Julie Applegate Julie Applegate is a long-time resident and fan of Southern Utah. She brings a strong background in news writing and editing to the St. George News team. Julie is excited to be back in the news business after spending several years in the software industry. Julie believes strongly in the role of responsible news media in society, especially at the local level. In her spare time, Julie can be found exploring Southern Utah on foot and by four wheel drive, or spending time with her family.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply