Truck, trailer rollover on I-15 injures one, delays traffic

KANARRAVILLE – An accident on Interstate 15 Monday morning closed two lanes of traffic and resulted in injuries to the driver.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the incident near mile marker 48 at approximately 11 a.m.

A white Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck driving north on I-15 was pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a backhoe.

“He caught a wind gust, and it started making the trailer whip back and forth,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bairett said. “Spun the truck around and flipped it over.”

The vehicle and trailer rolled over and came to rest blocking both northbound lanes.

The driver, an 80-year-old man from New Harmony, suffered lacerations to his head and was taken by a private vehicle to the Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare in Cedar City.

Traffic was routed around the crash by way of the left shoulder. Eventually, the No. 1 lane was reopened, but it took until approximately 1:15 p.m. for both travel lanes to open back up.

No one else was in the truck at the time of the accident, and no other vehicles were involved, Bairett said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

