Snow Canyon road improvement closure schedule

Written by Ric Wayman
March 26, 2017
ST. GEORGE — The final parts of road improvement projects through Snow Canyon State Park have been scheduled.

The park was able to secure additional funding to upgrade the Hidden Pinyon and Upper Galoot parking lots from slurry seal to a complete repaving. In addition, the Snow Canyon Overlook will be resurfaced with crushed cinder block to improve the road surface.

Park Manager Kristen Comella released the following schedule:

  • Monday:  The Upper Galoot parking lot will be closed for the entire day and won’t reopen until Tuesday morning.
  • Tuesday:  The Hidden Pinyon parking lot will be closed for the entire day and won’t reopen until Wednesday morning.
  • Monday-Tuesday: The Snow Canyon Overlook will be closed on both days and may be closed Wednesday as well if forecasted rains are heavy; accordingly the Overlook will reopen either Wednesday or Thursday.

“We are in the home stretch,” Comella said in a news release, thanking park patrons for their patience as the project works toward its completion.

