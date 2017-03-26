No Filter: Pick-up lines

Written by No Filter Show
March 26, 2017

FEATURE — In this flashback episode, “No Filter Show” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair explore the cheesy world of pick-up lines would-be suitors throw out to people they want to meet.

All pick-up lines in this episode are guaranteed to work or the money you paid Paul and Grady to see this episode will be refunded.

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 133

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

Posted in No Filter, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply