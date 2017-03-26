New brain, balance, fitness class for those with mild dementia

Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new class offered by the Intermountain Live Well Center, “Brain, Balance & Body Fitness Class,” is geared toward those who have mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia and who will benefit from being in a structured physical and brain activity class.

The Live Well Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George bills this as a groundbreaking evidence-based course.

The one-hour classes will be offered Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. beginning April 3, held in the Move Well Studio located on the first floor of the Health and Performance Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive.

The class curriculum includes 30 minutes of balance and strength exercises plus three 10-minute sessions of warm-up movements, cognitive-stimulating activity and stretch and relaxation.

The small group dynamic incorporates a warmup, seated and standing exercises to improve muscular strength and balance skills, flexibility exercises, cognitive skill building activities and mind-body relaxation.

Participants need to be able to get into and out of a chair independently; walk at least 50 feet without assistance; not be at high-risk for falls; and follow verbal and visual instructions in the group setting.

A one-time cognitive skills screening and functional fitness evaluation is required before starting class and costs $45. The monthly fee for twice-a-week classes for four weeks is $65. To enroll or for more information, please call the Live Well Center at telephone 435-251-3793.

