SWAT responds when shots are fired in St. George neighborhood

St. George Police Department's SWAT team mobilizes Sunday for an early morning incident in the southwest area of St. George, Utah, March 26, 2017 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — SWAT and law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance incident in the southwest area of St. George early Sunday morning after a firearm was reportedly discharged during an altercation.

A man was taken into custody without incident after a domestic dispute turned a quiet residential street into a scene of heavy police presence in the early morning hours.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance at an address in “the southwest area of St. George,” St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said.

A dispute was allegedly taking place between a couple with children inside of the residence.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that during a verbal argument a firearm was discharged, Hartman said, in or around a home where the children resided and were present at the time.

“Officers who initially responded to the call had limited information,” Hartman said, “which was all that was available when they were dispatched to the address.”

Once on scene, police requested additional support. The St. George Police Department’s SWAT team was mobilized, along with crisis intervention personnel to assist with negotiations if needed.

“We really had no idea if there were hostages involved, or what the situation was inside of the home,” Hartman said, “so we take precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Additional officers began to arrive, followed by a succession of SWAT and police vehicles, filling the quiet street, according to a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity given concern for his relationship with neighbors in the community.

The street was completely blocked off by SWAT vehicles, along with two snipers and numerous officers surrounding the residence, the witness said, adding that the situation was “pretty intense as far as the manpower that happened there.”

The man surrendered shortly after negotiators made contact with him inside the residence, Hartman said, and he was taken into custody without injury or incident to anyone involved.

“It took a while to make contact with him,” Hartman said, “which is why SWAT and police were in the area for as long as they were.”

Negotiators are used in this type of situation because they are trained to diffuse the situation, which in many cases leads to a more favorable outcome, Hartman said.

The suspect was transported and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on several charges.

The SWAT team is comprised of St. George Police Officers who are assigned to the team as a secondary position, Hartman said, which is unlike larger police departments who employ a separate SWAT team that serves in that capacity full time.

“The police handled themselves in a very positive and efficient manner. The way in which they resolved the situation without incident and how they conducted themselves was impressive,” the anonymous witness said. “Hats off to the St. George Police Department, they never get enough credit.”

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

