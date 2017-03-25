SUV making left turn collides with car on Mall Drive

ST. GEORGE — A woman suffered minor injuries after she allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic on a left turn and collided with another car Saturday evening.

St. George Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Mall Drive and 280 North at approximately 6:22 p.m.

A woman driving a Saturn SUV made a left turn from 280 North to go north on Mall Drive when she collided with a red Mazda passenger car that was southbound on Mall Drive, witness Mark Woodgate said.

Woodgate said he rushed to aid those involved in the crash until medical personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived.

The driver of the Saturn suffered minor injuries to her arms, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg said.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the Mazda or his passenger at the time of the incident.

A citation was issued to the Saturn driver for failure to yield on a left turn.

“You’ve got to wait until it’s safe to pull out,” Spragg advised.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles, making them inoperable.

While the Saturn sustained some damage to its front driver’s side, the Mazda appeared to have taken the brunt of the damage with a bent hood and busted bumper.

Both vehicles were towed away.

A St. George Police officer was on scene directing traffic around the wreckage. Southbound traffic was intermittently stopped to facilitate cleanup efforts.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

