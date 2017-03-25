Vegas Strip shut down with gunman on bus; one dead

Stock image, St. George News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available on the shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

More details will be added when they are made available.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in the shooting along the Las Vegas Strip. A second person was injured and is in fair condition at University Hospital.

Written by SALLY HO, Associated Press

